Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Greggs (LON:GRG)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON GRG opened at GBX 2,660 ($31.99) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Greggs has a 52 week low of GBX 1,650 ($19.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,820 ($33.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,333.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,646.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,270.26.

Greggs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 44 ($0.53) dividend. This is an increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is 5,175.44%.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

