Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Ergomed (LON:ERGO)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ergomed (LON:ERGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.24) target price on shares of Ergomed in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON ERGO opened at GBX 1,122 ($13.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of £565.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,155.56 and a beta of 0.85. Ergomed has a 1 year low of GBX 910 ($10.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,478 ($17.77). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,217.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,226.19.

Company Profile

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

