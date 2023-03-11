Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Shares Down 1.9%

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.39 and last traded at $21.49. Approximately 77,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 57,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $706,000.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Company Profile

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

