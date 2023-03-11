Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by Searchlight Capital Partners L.P.

Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. reduced its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments comprises approximately 0.1% of Searchlight Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,593. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.35. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.23.

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,880,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $400,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $674,825. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

