Sernova (TSE:SVA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a C$6.00 price objective on the stock.

Sernova Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Sernova stock opened at C$1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.93. Sernova has a 12-month low of C$0.69 and a 12-month high of C$1.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$306.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Sernova will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

