Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 43.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Select Energy Services Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $6.74 on Friday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $846.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

