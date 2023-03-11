Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sekisui House Stock Performance

Shares of SKHSY stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.46. 11,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,969. Sekisui House has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural and Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.