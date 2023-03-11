Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SECYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 3.0 %

Secure Energy Services stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.