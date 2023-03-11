Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 247.8% from the February 13th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Secom Trading Up 0.5 %

SOMLY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.80. 32,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,787. Secom has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

About Secom

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

