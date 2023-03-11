Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Short Interest Update

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Séché Environnement stock remained flat at $22.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. Séché Environnement has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03.

Séché Environnement Company Profile

Séché Environnement SA engages in the recovery and treatment of waste products for industrial and corporate customers, and local authorities in France and internationally. The company provides industrial cleaning, site decontamination, marine decontamination, and polluted soil treatment services; storage services of hazardous and non-hazardous waste; thermal treatment services; and collection and pre-treatment services of recoverable waste, such as mechanical/ biological sorting, maturing, business waste, solid recovered fuel, and wood.

