Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Short Interest Update

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Séché Environnement Price Performance
Séché Environnement stock remained flat at $22.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. Séché Environnement has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03.
Séché Environnement Company Profile
