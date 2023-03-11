Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Short Interest Update

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the February 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaport Global Acquisition II

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGII. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 582,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 450,813 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 927,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 356,714 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 498,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 298,220 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at $2,643,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 834.5% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 265,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 237,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition II alerts:

Seaport Global Acquisition II Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGII traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,490. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12.

About Seaport Global Acquisition II

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.