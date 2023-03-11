Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Trading Down 0.4%

Seaboard Co. (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3,785.00 and last traded at $3,785.02. 926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,800.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,885.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3,832.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.63.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.