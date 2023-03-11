Scotiabank Cuts E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) Price Target to C$5.50

E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EICCF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of E Automotive from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

E Automotive Stock Performance

EICCF stock opened at C$3.35 on Wednesday. E Automotive has a 12-month low of C$3.27 and a 12-month high of C$7.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.86.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

