SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, an increase of 132.9% from the February 13th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SciSparc Price Performance

NASDAQ SPRC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.70. 220,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,808. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. SciSparc has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $6.99.

Institutional Trading of SciSparc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SciSparc stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.57% of SciSparc at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About SciSparc

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

