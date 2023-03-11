Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) PT Lowered to $1.00

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Science 37 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

Science 37 Stock Down 12.8 %

Science 37 stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. Science 37 has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $6.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCE. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Science 37 during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,164,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Science 37 by 466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,755,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 1,445,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Science 37 by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 772,035 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Science 37 by 470.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 419,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Science 37 by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,466,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 417,378 shares during the last quarter. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

