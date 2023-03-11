Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) PT Lowered to $1.00

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
SNCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Science 37 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.50.
Science 37 Stock Down 12.8 %
Science 37 stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. Science 37 has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $6.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Science 37 Company Profile
Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Science 37 (SNCE)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.