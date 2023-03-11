Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $46.07

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.07 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 43.60 ($0.52). Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 43.60 ($0.52), with a volume of 945,377 shares traded.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £213.74 million, a P/E ratio of 364.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In other Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Stephen Bligh purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £28,600 ($34,391.53). Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

