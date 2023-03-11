Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.50

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Schaeffler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €6.50 ($6.91) to €7.50 ($7.98) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Schaeffler Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

