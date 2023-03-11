Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the February 13th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 264.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Sawai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Sawai Group alerts:

Sawai Group Stock Performance

Shares of SWGHF stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. Sawai Group has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sawai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sawai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.