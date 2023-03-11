Savills (LON:SVS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $902.46

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 902.46 ($10.85) and traded as high as GBX 990 ($11.90). Savills shares last traded at GBX 989.50 ($11.90), with a volume of 66,721 shares trading hands.

Savills Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 955.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 902.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,049.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82.

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Further Reading

