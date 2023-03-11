Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Saul Centers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

BFS traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 41,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,899. The stock has a market cap of $873.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $56.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Saul Centers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,173,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Saul Centers by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Saul Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Featured Stories

