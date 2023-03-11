Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.
Saul Centers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Saul Centers Stock Performance
BFS traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 41,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,899. The stock has a market cap of $873.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $56.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.
