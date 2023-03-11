Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satellogic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Satellogic in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Satellogic in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Satellogic in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Satellogic in the first quarter valued at $157,000.

Satellogic Stock Performance

SATLW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728. Satellogic has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

