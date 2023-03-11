Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches One Day Volume of $13,303.11

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $21.45 million and $13,303.11 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.45 or 0.07132731 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00070959 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00053851 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000314 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

