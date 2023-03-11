Sapphire 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,460.82 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $21.47 million and approximately $1,460.82 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.71 or 0.07182536 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00070411 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00026596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00053558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00023023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000916 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

