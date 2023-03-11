Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

EKTAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EKTAY opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Elekta AB (publ)

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.0809 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

