Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the February 13th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, HSBC lifted their price objective on Samsonite International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSEY traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988. Samsonite International has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of lifestyle bags. Its products include luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

