Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in February

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Salvatore Ferragamo Price Performance

Shares of SFRGY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

