Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Sells $1,098,720.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $1,098,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,472.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,100,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,674,757. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The stock has a market cap of $173.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 824.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

