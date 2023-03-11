Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.46.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $39.56 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22.

Insider Transactions at Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

