Saba Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.74% of Vector Acquisition Co. II worth $16,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAQC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 420,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 152.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 165,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $2,846,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VAQC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.24. 753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,942. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

