Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases 400,292 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,292 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $17,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CEM. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 141,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,483,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period.

CEM traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 61,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,724. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.12. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $37.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

