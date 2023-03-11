Saba Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,485 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $18,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $160,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Shares of CTR traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,323. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 157.35%.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

