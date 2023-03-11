Saba Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,451,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,771 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III worth $14,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 584,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 437,254 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,410,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,936,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of FWAC remained flat at $10.18 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,978. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

