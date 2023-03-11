Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $33.92 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,415,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,820 shares during the period. Ares Acquisition makes up about 0.4% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.73% of Ares Acquisition worth $33,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAC. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 447,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Acquisition Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AAC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. Ares Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Ares Acquisition Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

