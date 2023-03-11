Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $27.78 Million Holdings in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,678 shares during the period. Marblegate Acquisition comprises about 0.3% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Marblegate Acquisition worth $27,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GATE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marblegate Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GATE remained flat at $10.08 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. Marblegate Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Marblegate Acquisition Company Profile

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

