Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys 500,000 Shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 5.66% of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition worth $15,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 2.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 658,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 93.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 139,841 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the second quarter worth $442,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

PGSS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,154. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Profile

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

