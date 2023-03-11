Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target to GBX 825

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 875 ($10.52) to GBX 825 ($9.92) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BZLYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Beazley from GBX 840 ($10.10) to GBX 835 ($10.04) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group cut Beazley from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Beazley from GBX 787 ($9.46) to GBX 748 ($8.99) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $746.29.

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of Beazley stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. Beazley has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $8.35.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

