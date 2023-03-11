Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.96

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.96 and traded as high as C$6.19. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$6.12, with a volume of 187,310 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Rogers Sugar Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$630.76 million, a P/E ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.96.

Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement

About Rogers Sugar

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is -189.47%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

