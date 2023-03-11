Rocky Mountain High Brands (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Rocky Mountain High Brands shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 11,305 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc is a lifestyle brand management company, which engages in marketing of cannabidiol and hemp-infused products to health-conscious consumers. The firm also sells naturally alkaline spring water and a water-based protein drink with caffeine and vitamins. Its product categories include beverage, food, fitness, and skin care.

