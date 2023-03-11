RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Short Interest Update

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the February 13th total of 17,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Trading Down 0.4 %

RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 2,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Institutional Trading of RMG Acquisition Corp. III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meteora Capital LLC increased its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 47,408.5% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 5,415,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403,619 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,097,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,458,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,376,000 after buying an additional 2,490,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1,155.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,351,000 after buying an additional 2,310,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,077,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after buying an additional 96,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

