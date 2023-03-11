Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Short Interest Update

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the February 13th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RVSB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.20. 37,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.72. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

