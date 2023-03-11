Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Short Interest Update

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the February 13th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
