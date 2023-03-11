Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $15,849.48 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00034787 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00035313 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00022107 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004697 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00225004 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,495.60 or 1.00009884 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00205376 USD and is down -6.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $14,641.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

