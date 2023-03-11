Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Achieves $1.02 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $15,418.86 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00011112 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00035039 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00035191 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00022060 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004540 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00223490 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,234.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00205376 USD and is down -6.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $14,641.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.