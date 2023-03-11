Ripio Credit Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $14,176.90 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $14,176.90 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00011134 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00034708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00036563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022698 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004933 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00224474 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,548.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

