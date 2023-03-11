Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Short Interest Up 47.5% in February

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the February 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Rio2 Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOFF remained flat at C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 128,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,059. Rio2 has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12.
Rio2 Company Profile
