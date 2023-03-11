Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Short Interest Up 47.5% in February

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the February 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Rio2 Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOFF remained flat at C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 128,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,059. Rio2 has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

