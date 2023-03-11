Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) vs. International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Financial Comparison

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Tower Hill Mines and Rio Tinto Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Tower Hill Mines N/A N/A -$5.98 million ($0.01) -51.00 Rio Tinto Group $55.55 billion 1.52 $12.42 billion N/A N/A

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than International Tower Hill Mines.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

International Tower Hill Mines has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rio Tinto Group has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for International Tower Hill Mines and Rio Tinto Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Tower Hill Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Rio Tinto Group 4 7 3 1 2.07

Profitability

This table compares International Tower Hill Mines and Rio Tinto Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Tower Hill Mines N/A -4.94% -4.92% Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.3% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Rio Tinto Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats International Tower Hill Mines on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Pontius on May 26, 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum. The Copper and Diamonds segment offers gold, silver, molybdenum and other by-products. The Energy and Minerals includes businesses with products such as uranium, borates, salt and titanium dioxide feedstock together with coal operations. The Other Operations segment covers the the curtailed Gove alumina refinery and Rio Tinto Marine operations. Rio Tinto was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

