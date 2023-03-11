Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 497 ($5.98) to GBX 590 ($7.09) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($5.89) to GBX 602 ($7.24) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($5.89) to GBX 510 ($6.13) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Rightmove from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $582.40.

OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

