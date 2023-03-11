Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target Cut to GBX 600 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 610 ($7.34) to GBX 600 ($7.22) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RMV. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 555 ($6.67) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, March 6th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Rightmove from GBX 705 ($8.48) to GBX 660 ($7.94) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.09) to GBX 530 ($6.37) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 587.83 ($7.07).

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 540.80 ($6.50) on Tuesday. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 437.80 ($5.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 679.60 ($8.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2,458.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 567.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 549.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 5.20 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.30. Rightmove’s payout ratio is 3,636.36%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

