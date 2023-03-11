Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Down 27.1% in February

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the February 13th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Rheinmetall Stock Performance
Shares of RNMBY opened at $53.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $55.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($234.04) to €240.00 ($255.32) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rheinmetall from €240.00 ($255.32) to €265.00 ($281.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($234.04) to €250.00 ($265.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.
Rheinmetall Company Profile
Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.
