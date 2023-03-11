Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Down 27.1% in February

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the February 13th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

Shares of RNMBY opened at $53.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($234.04) to €240.00 ($255.32) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rheinmetall from €240.00 ($255.32) to €265.00 ($281.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($234.04) to €250.00 ($265.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.