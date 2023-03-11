ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Major Shareholder Buys $80,657.42 in Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 102,098 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $80,657.42. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,963,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,270.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

On Monday, January 9th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 25,661 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $20,272.19.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

NASDAQ RWLK opened at $0.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 355.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ReWalk Robotics

(Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.