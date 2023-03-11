Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Buys $12,100,000.00 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,453,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,968,948. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Friday, March 10th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 100,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00.

RVMD opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $31.37.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 702.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RVMD. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 821.2% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at $39,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 53.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

